MDOT’s Kelly Castleberry talks about major I-10 road projects now underway

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Three major road projects are all happening on I-10 right now, creating long traffic delays and backups.

A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue will close two lanes of traffic in each direction until the bridge is removed and replaced.

“There will be a full lane closure in each direction when they take that bridge down”, said Castleberry. That’s a nighttime closure, so the nighttime closure is probably going to be somewhere around 8:30, 9 p.m. all the way to probably 5 a.m.”

The Menge Avenue overpass is expected to be closed for 13 months.

At the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, repairs are being made on the Pearl River Bridge after it was hit by a vehicle in November for the second time in the last two years.

Castleberry says, “What happens is a car or truck runs into the bridge and catch on fire. Concrete doesn’t necessarily like fire, it becomes brittle. We have to hydro-blast off that deck and replace that concrete. It’s a two-lane, very narrow bridge. We’ve got to have it down to one lane in order to do that.”

According to MDOT, the repairs are expected to be finished by their August 11 deadline.

A four-lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will be widened to six lanes.

“We plan to let that in late fall, to let the widening project; it’s actually going to be somewhere around a $120 million project, the grant was for $60 million,” said Castleberry. “It will be a new lane in each direction. So it’ll be a six-lane configuration. There is a noise wall that is being placed in Diamondhead. Of course, with a walking path placed on the backside of that as well.”

That project is expected to take about three years to complete.

