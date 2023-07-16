Jackson County family holds Sunday service in park after losing pastor

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County family held Sunday service in a local park after their lead pastor recently passed away.

Inside Pascagoula Beach Park, married couple Andre Briggs Sr. and Altha Briggs joined their son and daughter for worship.

Pastor Levi Lawson of Independent Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ in Moss Point died a few weeks ago. The cause of death was not disclosed out of respect for his family.

Altha and Andre say Lawson played an instrumental part in their journey of faith. Prior to his death, the two met Lawson two years ago in the park where he ministered to them and they later become a part of his ministry. He even appointed Andre as an assistant pastor.

He says they are pushing forward despite having a tough time.

“The thing is we cannot stop even though we have obstacles in our lives, loss and burdens,” says Andre. “That’s why we come to share the love with everyone else out here.”

The pair believes what better time to give people hope than now, especially those in Moss Point.

“No matter what you’re facing and what’s going on even if it seems like no one is giving you that helping hand, I just want you to know there is hope,” says Altha. “The hope is not in me, the hope is not in my husband, and it’s not in the pastor but it’s in Jesus Christ. It’s in God and he’s offering that hope through sending us out as disciples to just share that love.”

The couple will continue holding their worship service at Pascagoula Beach Park on Sundays at 10 a.m. And welcomes anyone who feels called to join them.

