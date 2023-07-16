George Ohr’s 166th birthday celebrated at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mad Potter of Biloxi is celebrating 166 years.

Saturday, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art held a birthday party for the late George Ohr. The event, which was free to the public, included fresh food and music along with arts and crafts.

Marketing director Molly Shea spoke about the importance of Ohr and celebrating the museum’s milestone.

“George Ohr was known as the ‘Mad Potter of Biloxi,’” Shea explained. “He would have been 166 years old. Basically, he was a crazy guy who lives in the 1800s who made beautiful pottery that has changed the world, and he came from little Biloxi. Today, we are celebrating him and all sorts of artists in the area by having vendors here and activities and ceramic studio, just to kind of appreciate Mississippi artists today.”

Ohr was an active potter on the coast from 1879 to around 1910.

