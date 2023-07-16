EXTENDED INTERVIEWS: Meet the candidates for sheriff in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men who want to lead the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department each have decades of experience in law enforcement, and service to Harrison County. They’re roughly the same age, both are family men, and Republicans.

With so much in common, David Elliott sat down with Louis Elias and Matt Haley to find out what makes them different. Learn more about their unique qualities for the job of sheriff, and their priorities for the office.

And a reminder for voters: Since both candidates are Republicans, this race will be decided in the August 8th Primary Election.

You can learn more about each of the candidates on their campaign websites:

https://www.matthaleyforsheriff.com

https://eliasforsheriff.com

The winner will replace outgoing Sheriff Troy Peterson, who is retiring after 37 years of public service and three decades with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson told WLOX News back in March that he made the decision to step down after being diagnosed the colon cancer March of 2022. With surgery and treatments, he was fortunate enough the beat cancer, and was given a clean bill of health in November of 2022.

Peterson will officially begin his retirement in January 2024 when the newly elected sheriff takes office. After taking a little time off, he said he plans to get back into the workforce to take on a new challenge.

