Disc golf phenom from Gulfport makes waves at Junior World Championship in Illinois

15-year-old Sylus Williams is one of the top disc golf players in the world.
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every great athlete’s journey begins somewhere.

For one of the rising superstars in the growing sport of disc golf, the passion began in a place not many people play the sport . . .

Gulfport, Mississippi.

In early July, 15-year-old Sylus Williams took home the 2023 Mixed Junior ≤15 World Championship in Peoria, Ill. — a milestone on a path introduced to him by his father, Derek.

“I started playing disc golf in 2005,” said Derek. “I’ve been playing disc golf ever since he was born, and he would play with me in the backyard and stuff. And then I bought him his first disc. He was about four years old, and ever since then, he’s had a disc in his hand.”

“My dad started playing in ‘05, and I just quickly caught along,” Sylus said. “I just loved it from the start.”

Many of the greats start out young. Williams is no different. He rapidly began improving his game to the point where he was competing against adults — years before the age of 10.

Biloxi Pawn manager Tyson Ransonet is a die-hard disc golfer. He has been following Williams since the start.

“I think he was around 7 years old,” Ransonet explained. “His dad brought him out, and this kid knew how to throw it further than most of the guys, so we took him under our wing and now he’s better than all of us at the age of 15.”

“I would say 7 years old is when he started to get really competitive with it.,” Derek added. “I would say when he turned 8 or 9, I noticed he had something special because he started beating adults. He started off in juniors, but then quickly escalated into playing adults because the juniors were just not to his skill level.”

Years of competitive play at such a young age put a spotlight on Sylus. The Gulfport native began competing in tournaments ranging from New Orleans to Mobile. Since the beginning of 2023, he’d finished Top 3 in three separate Mixed Pro Opens before taking the Junior World Championship.

“So we played five-and-a-half rounds,” Sylus explained. “After the fourth round, we played the semifinals, and then there was a Final Four. I played with a kid from Norway and Riven Tanner from Kentucky — that kid’s got skills. I was nervous, but I felt that I wanted to compete and I was very happy that I had a great battle with Riven. I want to say congrats to him, because he played really great that weekend, and I can’t wait to see him again.”

“The competition was extremely high,” Derek noted. “There were 17 countries, 48 states, and nine Commonwealths of Canada competing.”

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is home to athletes that win state championships, with some even go on to become national champions. However, the emotions of becoming a world champion are something only a select few will ever experience.

“The moment he won was almost indescribable,” said Derek. “It was a huge wave of emotions. I’ve seen him work so hard for this for so long. Last year, we tried to go, he got invited, and it ended up filling up within a minute and a half.”

“I was very excited because I got waitlisted last year and I was very upset,” Sylus said. “So, I really am very happy that I got to get in this year and I won.”

Now that Sylus is the Junior World Champ, he wants to use his ability to inspire others to play disc golf while also spending time with his friends.

“I tell everybody I can about it. I just want to grow the sport.”

“We’ve got the military base,” Ransonet said. “All these people are coming from different states or countries. They come over here and they want to do something. This is the perfect thing to do. Come to Biloxi Pawn, pick up a used disc or new disc, come out to Hiller Park or Brickyard and have fun.”

“It’s probably the easiest sport to get into. Go to Academy or Biloxi Pawn sells discs. They sell starter packs. All you need is one disc to play and most of the courses are free.”

As for Sylus’ mindset for where he wants to go in the sport?

“I mean, NADGT Championships [are] in Austin next year, and I’m going to try to get some cash, get my tour card, and go on tour next year.”

