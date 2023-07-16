Blazing hot today. Storms possible this afternoon.

Brace yourself for more heat and humidity today! We’ll easily see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s by the early afternoon. Of course, the high humidity will make it feel even hotter. The heat index could be as high as 112, and we’ll be under another Heat Advisory today. Take it easy if you have to be outside! While most of the morning looks dry, scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms may have heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Most of the rain will diminish overnight tonight, and it will stay warm and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There will be a chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

Rain chances will be much lower by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Only a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. It will remain incredibly hot with highs in the upper 90s.

