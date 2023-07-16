14-year-old Mississippi sprinter sets his sights on gold at AAU Junior Olympics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brennen Lacey, a talented 14-year-old sprinter from Canton, Mississippi, is on the verge of fulfilling his dreams at the AAU Junior Olympics in Iowa.

With just a few weeks left until the big event, Brennen is feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.

“[I’m] kind of excited and nervous because I’m racing against other people around the world, and it’s better competition, and I have to work harder for it,” he said.

Ever since Brennen discovered his speed and realized his potential, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in track and field. Running made him feel good, and he wanted to excel in something he was passionate about.

Though his family recently relocated to Texas, they still hold their Mississippi roots close to their hearts.

“Once a Mississippian, always a Mississippian,” Monique Lacey, Brennen’s mother, said. “No matter where we are, Mississippi will always be home.”

Brennen’s parents, Monique and Toby, couldn’t be prouder of their son’s accomplishments. They recall how he used to bounce around the house, inadvertently running over everything and everyone in his path. But now, all his hard work and dedication have paid off. They eagerly look forward to seeing what Iowa holds for Brennen and are confident that he will make Mississippi proud.

“I never would have thought that he would do it, but now seeing that he has accomplished it, it’s a really good feeling,” Toby Lacey said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s actually worked hard all summer to get to this place. I’m really proud of him.”

Brennen’s twin sister is also thrilled about her brother’s achievements. She is elated to cheer him on from the sidelines. To her, knowing that her brother is going to the Junior Olympics is the best feeling in the world.

“He’s my best friend, and I support him in everything he does, and I love him so much,” she said.

Brennen’s goal in Iowa is to bring home some hardware in three different events: the 100-meter sprint, the 200-meter sprint, and the 4x100 relay. With his determination and talent, he’s ready to give it his all and make his mark on the track.

