Unity in Our Community holds back-to-school event at Pascagoula church

Saturday at Parkway Baptist Church, Unity in Our Community is helping those less fortunate who struggle to purchase back-to-school items.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the end of July approaches, many are preparing for back-to-school time.

Saturday at Parkway Baptist Church, Unity in Our Community is helping those less fortunate who struggle to purchase back-to-school items like backpacks, uniforms and school supplies.

“One of the things we’re buying for each grade level, all types of bookbags,” said Unity in Our Community co-director Donald Tubbs. “What we did was check with all of the different schools, whatever grade level they were, we made sure that those things were in the bag. We thank all of the people that came out. All the volunteers that made this a successful day.”

Not only were families and children able to receive back-to-school items at the event, but they were also given medical and insurance resources, food, fun and games.

To learn more about Parkway Baptist, you can visit them on Facebook.

