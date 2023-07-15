WLOX Careers
Silver Alert issued for missing George County woman

Myrtle Bang Waltman, 77
Myrtle Bang Waltman, 77
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Myrtle Bang Waltman of Perkinston, George County.

Waltman is described as a white female standing 5′5″ weighing 155 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark brown pants on Friday, July 14 at around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Vestry Road, walking in an unknown direction in Perkinston.

Family members say Waltman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Those with information of Waltman’s whereabouts are urged to contact George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-9156.

