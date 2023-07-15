Ongoing road projects in Harrison Co. expected to impact drivers throughout weekend

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Your weekend travel plans could be impacted as new road projects are happening in western Harrison County.

South Mississippians will soon face traffic delays along I-10. One of those projects is construction for Buc-ee’s.

A work site on the Menge Avenue overpass will last for 13 months.

Right now, both lanes on the bridge are closed. However, travelers can drive along Menge Avenue to exit onto the interstate.

When contractors begin work on the bridge, closures in both directions on I-10 will come into effect.

Kelly Castleberry with MDOT shares other future projects set to happen in west Harrison County.

A $120 million dollar grant to add a lane to the Wolf River (County Farm Road) and Diamondhead area in westbound and eastbound lanes. This project is set to start in the fall.

“We have the Diamondhead interchange. This fall, we’re going to look at a contract for Diamond. We’re going to put three roundabouts and widened the bridge at Diamondhead. That’s a project in addition of widening to the interstate. We also have a project coming out on U.S Hwy 9 coming out late this fall from O’Neal Road north up to our Lyman facility,” said Castleberry, District Engineer.

Castleberry said the intersection from U.S Highway 49 to Highway 53 will also undergo construction.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments.

