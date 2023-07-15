WLOX Careers
Mississippians hoping to hit $875 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be...
The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be $452.2 million.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you feeling lucky?

Saturday, Mississippi lottery players are hitting stores hoping to score the $875 million Powerball jackpot.

We stopped by Bao Wow’s convenience store in Ocean Springs where staff saw people lined up to buy tickets as early as six in the morning, which is when the doors opened.

Pete Rumsey often plays. He told WLOX, he usually buys tickets at least once a week.

If he hits the grand prize, Rumsey said, he will share with his family and splurge on things he’s always dreamed of.

“Of course, you have to figure out taxes, but I’m sure there’s plenty left over to maybe get a condo out in Florida and I’m sure I’ll give some to my siblings,” Rumsey said.

Bobby Moore, who also frequently plays the lottery, said he would help those in need. Moore takes turns buying tickets along with his friends.

According to Moore, not only will he use the money to help, but he would also upgrade his house into his dream home.

“I would increase my home size. Make it my dream kitchen. A smoke room because I like cigars. Have a man cave that would be special for that. The average thing is getting a nicer car and all stuff like that,” Moore said.

The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be $452.2 million.

The drawing will take place tonight at 9:59 p.m.

