At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an “active shooter incident” that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police in Hampton, Georgia, planned to release more details at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

