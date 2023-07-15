Harrison County community holds meeting to discuss preservation of abandoned cemetery

WLOX Careers
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Harrison County community are coming together to preserve Landon Cemetery.

Saturday morning’s meeting, led by Mariam Clayton, was held to discuss strategy and cleanup ideas for the site, which can be found off of Landon Road.

Among the small group who took part in the conversation was Harrison County Supervisor Kent Jones, representatives from the Historical Society of Gulfport, Gulf Coast Search & Rescue and Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Clayton tells why this cemetery is so significant to the community.

“What makes this cemetery so important are the people who are buried there,” she states. “These are the individuals who moved to Mississippi, particularly side camp. They helped build what we know as Gulfport today. They came over for work in the lumber industry and the railroad industry, and we all know — those of you who know Gulfport history know — that that is the foundation of what you see as Gulfport today.”

Clayton says they plan to schedule a second meeting at a later date, which will include a tour of the Landon Cemetery site.

