WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a...
UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Harrison County officer involved shooting
Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the July 4th crash. The...
Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th
Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 Picayune shops with an undercover and...
Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Myrtle Bang Waltman, 77
Silver Alert issued for missing George County woman

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas