Family working to preserve once abandoned Harrison County cemetery

HARRISON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - The work to preserve the gravesites at the Landon Cemetery continues years after its discovery.

WLOX was there in 2016 when Mariam Clayton and her mother Sandra Walker with the help of many others found the burial site of their ancestors off of Landon Rd. in Harrison County.

7-years later the search continues, but in a different way. With countless hours of research, Clayton and her mother said they’ve verified more than 30 members of the old Harrison County community of Side Camp are buried in the graveyard.

“The people who are buried there are my family members,” said Clayton. “I didn’t get an opportunity to care for them, but I care for them just as much as the family members that I have met. They were instrumental in building the foundation of the City of Gulfport.”

The cemetery is deep in the woods and there’s no clear path to get there.

“It’s a difficult walk, to say the least, but it’s worth it once you get in there to see the old headstones, the vines and all the old bushes that people planted 100 years ago,” Clayton said. “All that love and care that people put into the cemetery many years back, you can still have a little glimpse of that once you get in there.”

Not all of the graves are marked with headstones. Clayton believes there are many more buried there in unmarked graves, but piecing together the names with the bodies isn’t easy since the cemetery is on private property.

“The only protections that are out there is that the property owner can’t prohibit a family member from visiting,” said Clayton.

According to Clayton the property owner does allow her and her family to visit the gravesite and he helped with the search to find it in 2016, but if the property were to be sold it would mean uncertainty.

She’s reaching out to state lawmakers to provide protections for abandoned cemeteries while also looking out for the property owners with a similar law that’s on the books in Alabama.

“There are things that we can right into a new law that will protect the property owner at the same time allowing family members, visitors, archeologists, whomever who would like to go into those burial sites to go in at reasonable times and come out without doing any damage to the property,” Clayton said.

Potential legislative action could pave the way for the upkeep and protection of cemeteries like Landon.

“I’m trying to preserve their memory and I think that their graves should be preserved as well,” Walker said. “So that people can go and see there’s Ms. Zilphy and Ms. Ada, people that these people have heard about all their lives in Side Camp. They did exist, their bodies do exist and there are beautiful headstones out there. I think it should be preserved.”

The family is meeting with community leaders on Saturday about taking steps to protect the cemetery.

If you’d like to offer help in the preservation of the cemetery, call 228-367-3477.

