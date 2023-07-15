WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A small flame continued to burn at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish on the morning of Saturday, July 15, following a series of explosions that shook homes several miles away.

Home security footage shows Dow explosion from Addis (Courtesy: Ashley Cory Carpenter)

Plant officials said all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported following the explosions on Friday, July 14, around 9:15 p.m.

Dow officials said the incident occurred in the facility’s Glycol 2 unit. They added company and local officials will conduct a full review to determine the cause of the incident.

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.

Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.

Crews have been able to substantially reduce the fire and are now working to fully extinguish it.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said air monitoring outside of the facility did not detect any dangerous chemicals.

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.

At one point during the night, Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness Officials urged residents within a one-half mile radius of the plant to “shelter in place”. However, as of 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, the “shelter in place” order was lifted. Iberville Parish leaders said further updates would be posted here.

LA 1, Highway 405, and Enterprise Road to Sid Richardson have all been opened to drivers.

Dow has advised Iberville Parish that they are doing air monitoring and are not picking up any readings at this time.

“The Dow Fire Unit is cooling down the tanks in the area where the fire occurred, and they’re still telling us that no one was injured,” Stassi said about thirty minutes after the incident.

Kenneth Haydel was near the plant with family members and said he heard several explosions within a few seconds of one another. “We looked up in the sky and the whole sky was lit up orange,” Haydel said.

Residents as far away as along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge reported that the explosions shook their homes.

The below statement was released by Dow officials, updating the public about Friday’s incident:

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a...
UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Harrison County officer involved shooting
Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the July 4th crash. The...
Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th
Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 Picayune shops with an undercover and...
Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Myrtle Bang Waltman, 77
Silver Alert issued for missing George County woman

Latest News

Heat index above 110° today, potentially stormy Sunday afternoon
Three new road projects set to happen in Harrison County
Ongoing road projects in Harrison Co. expected to impact drivers throughout weekend
Biloxi and Woolmarket Lion club are assisting the residents of Moss point in their recovery...
Biloxi and Woolmarket Lions Club helping Moss Point residents with recovery
WLOX was there in 2016 when Mariam Clayton and her mother Sandra Walker with the help of many...
Family working to preserve once abandoned Harrison County cemetery