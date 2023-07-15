WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Dog euthanized days after being rescued from house fire, family says

A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.
A family in Indiana says their dog did not survive after being rescued from a house fire.(GoFundMe)
By WNDU staff, Monica Murphy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana family says their dog had to be put down after it was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

WNDU reports that fire crews were called to a home that was on fire Thursday morning.

“There was an electrical fire in the basement, and it just rose up through the floor,” Emily Winterrowd, the daughter-in-law of the homeowner, said. “I was panicking.”

Arriving firefighters said they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

According to family members, an 8-year-old girl and her babysitter were inside the home when the fire started along with their 3-year-old dog named Cain.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and clear the house, including getting Cain outside.

“Everything was in flames, and it was right underneath where our dog was,” Winterrowd said.

Rescuers took Cain to an emergency veterinary clinic and was given oxygen.

“Seeing an animal who is incapable of breathing without assistance is extremely difficult,” Winterrowd said.

Unfortunately, the family said on Saturday Cain did not make it.

“Cain did not survive. We had to make the decision today due to the fluids in his lungs and struggling to breathe even with oxygen,” the family shared.

According to Winterrowd, her 8-year-old cousin and the babysitter are doing OK since escaping the fire.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a...
UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Harrison County officer involved shooting
Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the July 4th crash. The...
Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 Picayune shops with an undercover and...
Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors
Myrtle Bang Waltman, 77
Silver Alert issued for missing George County woman

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Source: Pennsylvania escaped inmate captured in woods
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2