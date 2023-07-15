Biloxi and Woolmarket Lions Club helping Moss Point residents with recovery

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “Typically we are on the ground a day or two after the event,” said Carl O’ Nehlig.

The Biloxi and Woolmarket Lions Club is stepping up to the plate to help those in Moss Point. The club applied for a $10,000 grant that allowed them to hand out water, cooling rags and med kits to those who need it.

“Now I have built a relationship with a lot of the folks, and they look forward to my knocking on the door,” said O’Nehlig. “And even though they may not take any ice or water, they are very appreciative on checking up on them and saying hi.”

Dr. Carl O. Nehlig is part of the Lions Club. He and the club have been out giving away supplies to residents in Moss Point and says despite tarps being put on roofs and power being restored to some houses, there is still a major need for help in the city.

“The reality of it is, they still have a long road to recovery down here on this side of the town,” said O’Nehlig. “They need the support; they need the help.”

Nehlig says his main concern is those who may not have access to help.

“A lot of them are elderly and they have nobody contacting them or getting a hold of them,” said O’Nehlig. “We’ve done the outreach and will continue to do them.”

He says until federal help makes its way to Moss Point, the lions club will stay in the city until they are no longer needed.

“We in the Lions serve. When there’s a disaster, we’re typically there before the state, country or anyone,” said O’Nehlig. “We’re there first and we’re proud of that. We’re proud of that.”

If you would like to donate to the Lions Club, you can visit their website.

