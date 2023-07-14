WLOX Careers
Youth baseball teams advance to national regional round

A number of youth baseball teams are advancing to the Southwest regional round.
A number of youth baseball teams are advancing to the Southwest regional round.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Some of the baseball stars of tomorrow in Cal Ripken baseball are making a run at nationals in the Babe Ruth League.

The Southwest Regionals got started Thursday and will run through the weekend from New Mexico to Mississippi.

In 12U, East Central and Wool Market are over in Florence, Alabama.

In 11U, Picayune took home the state title and Ocean Springs are also in the regional in Florence.

In 10U, George County and 9U Biloxi are in Mobile, Alabama for their regionals.

In 8U, Vancleave is over in Hot Springs, Arkansas for their regional tournament.

For a full breakdown of the brackets, click here.

