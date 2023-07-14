Youth baseball teams advance to national regional round

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Some of the baseball stars of tomorrow in Cal Ripken baseball are making a run at nationals in the Babe Ruth League.

The Southwest Regionals got started Thursday and will run through the weekend from New Mexico to Mississippi.

In 12U, East Central and Wool Market are over in Florence, Alabama.

In 11U, Picayune took home the state title and Ocean Springs are also in the regional in Florence.

In 10U, George County and 9U Biloxi are in Mobile, Alabama for their regionals.

In 8U, Vancleave is over in Hot Springs, Arkansas for their regional tournament.

For a full breakdown of the brackets, click here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.