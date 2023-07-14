WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Harrison County officer involved shooting

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a weapon towards responding officers.
Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a weapon towards responding officers.(KOSA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators say the man shot and killed Thursday night in Harrison County was shot multiple times by one Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy. He has been identified as Jeremiah Ladner, 38.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in a rural area just off Hwy 53 near Road 401.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a weapon towards responding officers. One deputy fired multiple times at the armed man, killing him. The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

An autopsy for Ladner is scheduled to take place on Monday.

MBI is currently investigating and gathering evidence. Once finished with the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

