Survivor of Lockheed shooting to share his story publicly for first time

Brad Bynum survived the 2003 mass shooting and is telling his story. This is a preview.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Brad Bynum, who was 26 at the time, thought July 8, 2003, was just going to be another day of work at Lockheed Martin.

Instead, a co-worker, Doug Williams, would go on a rampage that would become the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in more than 2 years.

Bynum survived being shot and is telling his story for the first time, 20 years later. Here’s a portion of his interview with News 11.

”We were sitting on a set of tables shaped like a horseshoe, with a podium in the center, at the front of the room, and I was sitting dead center of the horseshoe,” Bynum said.

Bynum wasn’t really familiar with Williams, outside of seeing him on a few smoke breaks, and said Williams entered the room normally. Then Williams left within a few minutes.

“You know, gets up and walks out. Just in and out within 5 minutes, maybe. When he comes back in, all you hear is the shotgun and the words out of his mouth were, ‘y’all won’t ____ with me no more!’ Then boom.”

Watch News 11 Sunday at 10 p.m. for the exclusive interview with Bynum, to hear his personal story from the 2003 Lockheed Martin mass shooting.

