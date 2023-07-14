Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - To keep minors from purchasing tobacco, vape, and alcohol products, Picayune police are cracking down at the source.

Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 shops with an undercover and underaged individual who tried to buy vapes or alcohol. Out of the 14 stores targeted in the undercover operation, only three refused to sell.

Valero on Memorial Boulevard was one of the stores following the law. Madison Troglen works as a cashier at Valero and has a front row seat to the problem.

“Every day, there’s probably six or seven minors that come in here and try to buy from us. We have to ID them, and they’ll try every possible, little, ‘Oh, I forgot it,’ ‘I don’t have one, but I know this person,’” Troglen said.

“Sometimes we have 13-year-olds that come in here and try to get vapes or something, and I know that vapes aren’t good for you, especially younger people.”

Denise Mallyon and Stephanie McClendon work as cashiers at Mickey’s Quick Stop, another store that passed the test.

They say, “When you don’t have a valid ID, don’t expect to come in here at Mickey’s and expect to get anything that you’re not supposed to. It happens pretty often around here.”

And they have a message for other folks in their position.

“Take pride in your job, and do it right. It’s not worth a ticket. It’s not.”

Six cashiers were cited for selling vapes, while five others were cited for selling alcohol. Now those 11 sellers will have to answer for their actions in court.

“That doesn’t account for all of them in Picayune. Now we’ve got future plans to have everyone checked,” Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said.

Chief Quave said the undercover sting will continue until these illegal sales are no longer a problem in the community.

The Narcotics Division devised this operation after hearing concerns from parents, business owners, and even teachers saying kids in Picayune are drinking and smoking.

In a statement, the Picayune Police Department said, “We have been made aware that this was a problem and with 11 out of 14 not being in compliance, the problem is obvious.”

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. I’m glad that it was successful, but also not glad that it was successful,” Chief Quave lamented. “We would’ve hoped to have been - in that kind of environment - only got a few, you know, instead of the majority.”

The third store refusing to sell to the minor was Keith’s Superstore at Exit Six.

For now, neither WLOX nor the police department are naming the businesses that did sell to the undercover minor. The individual cashiers were cited, and those businesses will be ticketed for any repeat offenses.

