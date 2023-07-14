WLOX Careers
One dead in Harrison County officer involved shooting

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the person pointed a...
Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the person pointed a weapon towards responding officers.(KOSA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a shooting involving several Harrison County sheriff’s deputies Thursday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in a rural area just off Hwy 53 near Road 401.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the person pointed a weapon towards responding officers. That person was killed. The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

MBI is currently investigating and gathering evidence. Once finished with the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

