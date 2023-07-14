WLOX Careers
New artisan bakery opens in Bay St. Louis

Pablo and Missy's Bakery is located at 295 Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A new business in Bay St. Louis is getting a taste of sweet success in its opening days.

“We opened on Saturday at 7am and we locked the doors at 12pm because nothing else was left in the bakery,” said Missy Geisel.

Missy and Pablo Geisel are the owners of Pablo & Missy’s Artisan Bakery. If you frequent the Hancock County Farmers’ Market, you may already be familiar with their work in the kitchen.

“Our customers kept telling us, ‘When are you gonna get a storefront? When are you gonna get a storefront?’ And so we were like one day. It’s our dream. One day. And so, it’s happening now.”

The two are known for their delicious, homemade breads, assorted pastries, and most of all...

“We are known for Pablo’s shoe soles,” Geisel said. “A shoe sole is puff pastry dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar. And then we take them and we fold them in half and we bake apples on the inside, too.”

“One of the customers’ favorite breads are the spinach and asiago cheese. We cannot keep that bread on the shelf.”

Pablo and Missy couldn’t be happier to start this new journey.

“I just want to thank our customers, the local support. It’s been a blessing. They are gonna keep this place going.”

Pablo & Missy’s Artisan Bakery is located at 295 Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis. That’s in the same shopping center as Froogle’s grocery store. They’re open Tuesday-Saturday from 7am until 3pm or whenever they sell out.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

