Moss Point property owners in need of major repairs or demo need to do this

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point community leaders are gathering resources to help people with homes that need demolition or major repairs. But before they can connect help with the property owners, the city needs a work order.

To fill out a work order, homeowners need to go to the Moss Point Recreation Center this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, July 14-16, to complete paperwork. The paperwork must be completed by the property owner, not a renter.

The recreation center is located at 4499 Denny Street, and will be open Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Moss Point Disaster Information Hotline at (228) 990-4222.

