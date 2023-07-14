WLOX Careers
Mississippi’s statewide candidates raise $9.9 million in six months, records show

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s 26 statewide candidates have raised nearly ten million dollars already this year as the state’s primary election looms, according to campaign finance documents compiled by 3 On Your Side.

Records show Republican Gov. Tate Reeves raised more than any other candidate over the first six months of 2023, raking in $3.4 million.

His challenger, Democratic candidate Brandon Presley, trails Reeves by more than $1.1 million.

Presley’s latest campaign finance report, filed earlier this week, shows $2.27 million raised thus far this year.

CandidateOffice SoughtAmount Raised
1. Tate Reeves (R)Governor$3,423,904.19
2. Brandon Presley (D)Governor$2,274,519.77
3. Delbert Hosemann (R)Lieutenant Governor$1,716,731.75
4. Chris McDaniel (R)Lieutenant Governor$882,645.77
5. Shad White (R)State Auditor$418,521.66
6. Michael Watson (R)Secretary of State$391,480
7. Lynn Fitch (R)Attorney General$369,783.97
8. Andy Gipson (R)Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce$94,045.04
9. Greta Martin (D)Attorney General$84,216.77
10. David McRae (R)State Treasurer$83,923.51

In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Delbert Hosemann has raised nearly twice what opponent Chris McDaniel has brought in.

Hosemann’s contributions total more than $1.7 million, while McDaniel supporters have contributed $882,645.

Both men are Republican candidates and will face off in next month’s primary.

Our analysis shows Hosemann has spent more than anybody else running for statewide office thus far this year: $1.8 million, but still has a sizable war chest from previous campaigns.

Hosemann’s currently outspending McDaniel three to one.

Reeves dished out more than $1.6 million in disbursements since January, while his opponent Presley paid more than $1.1 million in campaign expenses.

CandidateOffice SoughtAmount Spent
1. Delbert Hosemann (R)Lieutenant Governor$1,816,462.76
2. Tate Reeves (R)Governor$1,661,519.95
3. Brandon Presley (D)Governor$1,119,346.06
4. Chris McDaniel (R)Lieutenant Governor$792,979.08
5. Lynn Fitch (R)Attorney General$203,676.50
6. Shad White (R)State Auditor$76,039.33
7. Greta Martin (D)Attorney General$66,658.03
8. Andy Gipson (R)Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce$44,615.02
9. John Witcher (R)Governor$44,586.81
10. Michael Watson (R)Secretary of State$40,564.24

