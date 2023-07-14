WLOX Careers
Here’s Gulfport’s wish list of more than $100 million in development projects

Gulfport has developed its list of 19 projects it would like to develop with 2024 Gulf Coast Restoration Fund proceeds.
By Amber Spradley and WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport has developed its list of 19 projects it would like to develop with 2024 Gulf Coast Restoration Fund proceeds. It’s an ambitious wish list with more than $109 million in community projects.

The largest request is a new YMCA. This project will provide a new 55,000-square-foot YMCA facility that will serve 10,000 members. The proposed site location will be at the Gulfport Highlands at I-10 & SR 605. ($20.6 million)

Next is funding to make improvements at the Gulfport Sportsplex. This project is for the addition of five state-of-the-art synthetic turf baseball/softball fields, restrooms, and appurtenances. ($15 million)

Gulfport is asking for funding to start phase II of the Gulfport Commerce Corridor. The proposed improvements will consist of extending Daniel Boulevard approximately 6,600 linear feet from its current termini within Anchor Plaza to the unnamed NorthSouth road from Canal I-10 Service Road to JFM Parkway. This road would be a “complete street” concept with a shared pedestrian/bicycle multi-use path and a raised median with lighting and intermittent turn lanes. ($10 million)

The city wants to replace traffic signals on wires with mast arm signals. This project will reduce signal damage during high wind events as well as enable public safety vehicles to respond to emergencies more efficiently. ($9.5 million)

Gulfport wants to create a Go Green park and recreation facility at Centennial Plaza ($7.5 million), as well as a pedestrian bridge to go from Centennial Plaza to the beach. ($6 million)

See the full list of 19 projects here: https://bit.ly/3PYqFOu

