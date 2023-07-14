HAPPENING NOW: Officer involved shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Harrison County. It happened in Saucier in an area just north of Hwy 53.

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX News a burglary suspect was shot, and none of his deputies were injured. No other information is available at this time.

WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene, and we’ll have the latest on WLOX News at 10pm and Good Morning Mississippi.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.