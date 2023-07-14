WLOX Careers
HAPPENING NOW: Officer involved shooting in Harrison County

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX News a burglary suspect was shot, and none of his deputies were injured.(KOSA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Harrison County. It happened in Saucier in an area just north of Hwy 53.

Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX News a burglary suspect was shot, and none of his deputies were injured. No other information is available at this time.

WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene, and we’ll have the latest on WLOX News at 10pm and Good Morning Mississippi.

