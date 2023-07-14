WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

FEMA finds Jackson, Jasper counties ineligible for federal disaster declaration

FEMA assistance is not available for Jackson and Jasper County residents at this time.
FEMA assistance is not available for Jackson and Jasper County residents at this time.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - MEMA is requesting additional damage assessments after FEMA finds damages in Jackson and Jasper Counties fall short of the $5.2 million threshold needed to request a federal disaster declaration.

FEMA is also currently assessing public infrastructure damage in 14 additional counties: Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Wayne. These counties are not being assessed for individual assistance, only public assistance.

Other counties may be added as local governments complete their assessments.

“Our goal is to build the strongest case possible so that we will get a ‘yes’ when we request federal assistance,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “We are not there yet, but we hope to meet our threshold with those additional damage numbers. Citizens are frustrated and looking for help, but recovery is always a long process.  MEMA is doing everything it can to build a case for those impacted citizens who need assistance.”

FEMA assistance is not available for Jackson and Jasper County residents at this time. The two counties’ public infrastructure damage amount was $4.1 million in eligible costs.

The state’s original deadline to request a disaster declaration was July 20. MEMA has requested a time extension of two additional weeks to request federal assistance.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress when the man pointed a...
UPDATE: Officials identify man killed in Harrison County officer involved shooting
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 Picayune shops with an undercover and...
Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
Some USPS mailboxes are disappearing or unusable. Here’s why
State Auditor Shad White spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill testifying about Mississippi’s massive...
State auditor testifies before Congress about Mississippi welfare scandal

Latest News

Exemptions begin Monday.
MSHD to allow religious exemptions for immunizations
The D'Iberville Marina wraps around the I-110 pilings and is also used for fishing, as well as...
D’Iberville Marina reconstruction underway after years of delays
Moss Point community leaders are gathering resources to help people with homes that need...
Moss Point property owners in need of major repairs or demo need to do this
Antoinette Wynn of Gulfport and her three children were all injured in the July 4th crash. The...
Gulfport mother dies of injuries from car, train crash on July 4th