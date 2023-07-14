FEMA finds Jackson, Jasper counties ineligible for federal disaster declaration

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - MEMA is requesting additional damage assessments after FEMA finds damages in Jackson and Jasper Counties fall short of the $5.2 million threshold needed to request a federal disaster declaration.

I wanted to provide an update on the ongoing recovery efforts following the tornadoes that hit Jackson and Jasper Counties on June 18th and 19th. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has requested additional damage assessments following this severe weather.



FEMA is also currently assessing public infrastructure damage in 14 additional counties: Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Wayne. These counties are not being assessed for individual assistance, only public assistance.

Other counties may be added as local governments complete their assessments.

“Our goal is to build the strongest case possible so that we will get a ‘yes’ when we request federal assistance,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “We are not there yet, but we hope to meet our threshold with those additional damage numbers. Citizens are frustrated and looking for help, but recovery is always a long process. MEMA is doing everything it can to build a case for those impacted citizens who need assistance.”

FEMA assistance is not available for Jackson and Jasper County residents at this time. The two counties’ public infrastructure damage amount was $4.1 million in eligible costs.

The state’s original deadline to request a disaster declaration was July 20. MEMA has requested a time extension of two additional weeks to request federal assistance.

