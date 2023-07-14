D’Iberville Marina reconstruction underway after years of delays

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After years of supply chain issues and requests for funding, we’re starting to see signs of re-construction on some South Mississippi piers and marinas.

In D’Iberville, Bryan Cuevas and others are watching as the city is finally able to put its marina back together. Cuevas runs Mega-Bite Charters, and launches his boat at the marina. So he’s anxious to see progress.

“We’ve been waiting for it for a long time, and it’s finally going to get done. The city’s been great working around our schedules while we’ve worked around theirs,” said Cuevas.

The facility was heavily damaged by Hurricane Zeta and the other 2020 storms. Now, Borries Construction and Seymour Engineering are working on the $2.8 million project. The additions include concrete pilings and flow-through decking to limit the damage during future storms.

“The concrete will be there no matter what. There was a bit of a concrete shortage for a while, but it looks like they’ve caught up. They’re making progress fast,” Cuevas added.

The marina wraps around the I-110 pilings and is also used for fishing, as well as a boat launch.

“There’s a lot of pleasure boats here, and lot of people come out on the weekends. It’s very busy here,” he said.

We’re told the project should be completed sometime this fall, possibly in November 2023.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.