Artist captures Gulfport landmarks for display at city hall

Mississippi artist Charlie Buckley has been painting iconic Gulfport landmarks for a permanent display inside city hall.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A well-known Mississippi artist is using his talent to help showcase Gulfport ahead of the city’s 125th anniversary.

Mayor Billy Hewes recently invited Charlie Buckley to Gulfport to visit several key landmarks. Buckley then started painting scenes of the iconic landmarks. Once finished, the pieces will be matched together and permanently displayed inside Gulfport City Hall.

You’ve probably seen Buckley’s colorful work of other Mississippi landmarks all around the state.

“I feel like through architecture you can tell a history of a specific place and geography. It represents a certain form of nostalgia for people,” Buckley said. “Making these composite images based in structures, architecture, monuments and sculptures are really helpful for people to tell their stories. They’re sort of monuments to their era and how we can still use them today.”

Buckley’s finished work will be unveiled to the public Tuesday in a ceremony at Gulfport City Hall.

