Vancleave Wrestling receives state championship rings

Vancleave, Miss. (WLOX) - The Vancleave Wrestling team received their state championship rings at Crazy Sister’s Catfish Cabin on Wednesday.

The rings include the athlete’s name, weight class, and overall team record which was a stellar 18-1. The wrestlers were unaware that they would receive rings for winning the boy’s Mississippi state wrestling championship until they got to the restaurant. Head coach David Sutherland discussed how the rings came to fruition.

“We worked with the parents and the booster club discussing how unique it is to win a state title,” he said. “We wanted to make sure to give them a memento that they can look back on in 20 years and say that was neat, so we designed a ring. The rings came out beautiful. They’re customized for each kid with their weight classes, so it worked out really well.”

On Saturday, July 15, Vancleave Takedown Club is hosting the Mad Max Wrestling Camp. The camp is two sessions, for fourth grade through high school. The camp will include lots of technique and live wrestling.

Former University of Iowa wrestler, Max Murin will be teaching skills that helped him become a 2x NCAA All-American and 2x High School Champion.

The camp is located at Vancleave High School. To register, contact Coach David Sutherland via his email DavidSutherland@sipwrestling.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.