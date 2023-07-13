WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Vancleave Wrestling receives state championship rings

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vancleave, Miss. (WLOX) - The Vancleave Wrestling team received their state championship rings at Crazy Sister’s Catfish Cabin on Wednesday.

The rings include the athlete’s name, weight class, and overall team record which was a stellar 18-1. The wrestlers were unaware that they would receive rings for winning the boy’s Mississippi state wrestling championship until they got to the restaurant. Head coach David Sutherland discussed how the rings came to fruition.

“We worked with the parents and the booster club discussing how unique it is to win a state title,” he said. “We wanted to make sure to give them a memento that they can look back on in 20 years and say that was neat, so we designed a ring. The rings came out beautiful. They’re customized for each kid with their weight classes, so it worked out really well.”

On Saturday, July 15, Vancleave Takedown Club is hosting the Mad Max Wrestling Camp. The camp is two sessions, for fourth grade through high school. The camp will include lots of technique and live wrestling.

Former University of Iowa wrestler, Max Murin will be teaching skills that helped him become a 2x NCAA All-American and 2x High School Champion.

The camp is located at Vancleave High School. To register, contact Coach David Sutherland via his email DavidSutherland@sipwrestling.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.

Latest News

Hesser comes to Gulfport with more than 700 career wins.
Steve Hesser settling in as new Gulfport boys basketball coach
Steve Hesser settling in as new Gulfport boys basketball coach
Vancleave Wrestling receives state championship rings
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 players with Mississippi ties drafted in 2023 MLB Draft