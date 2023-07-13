WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

Apparently, we haven't had enough scattered thunderstorms yet. Those that avoid the rain today should expect hot 90s with a heat index of 100 to 110.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Very warm and muggier this morning. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s for highs today with a heat index as hot as 100 to 110 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop yet again. So, plan on wet weather from time to time today. The ground has not had much of a chance to dry out due to day after day of scattered thunderstorms in South MS. Keep in mind we remain under a risk of flooding rain today and tonight. Not much change going into tomorrow. Perhaps a slight decrease in rain activity on Saturday but it doesn’t look like a completely dry day.

