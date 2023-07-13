Thursday’s Forecast

Very warm and muggier this morning. Temperatures will climb to the lower 90s for highs today with a heat index as hot as 100 to 110 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop yet again. So, plan on wet weather from time to time today. The ground has not had much of a chance to dry out due to day after day of scattered thunderstorms in South MS. Keep in mind we remain under a risk of flooding rain today and tonight. Not much change going into tomorrow. Perhaps a slight decrease in rain activity on Saturday but it doesn’t look like a completely dry day.

