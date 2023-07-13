Summer meals program helps aid in the fight against child food insecurity

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Feeding the Gulf Coast kicked off its Summer Meals Program with a celebration for kids and families Wednesday at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi.

The program began to address the child food insecurity crisis in South Mississippi. According to data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal, one in seven children in our community don’t know if they will be eating tonight. That’s approximately 18,750 children that are food insecure.

The CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, Michael Ledger, said the program is a great way to reach these vulnerable children.

“Children and seniors are some of the vulnerable populations that we deal with,” said Ledger. “And being able to deploy a summer feedings program that worked in complement to our after school feeding program really was a great way to reach these kids. It’s such a good time in particular to reach those kids because the cafeterias are closed for them. And so many of those kids rely on that cafeteria as a steady source of nutrition.”

The day’s activities included water slides to beat the heat, fun games like the ring toss and tug of war, and, of course, a nutritious meal.

Some of the kids at Point Cadet said they’ve been part of the program for a while. Jocelyn has been involved for two years and said this program has given her a lot of opportunities.

“I think I’ve made lots of friends,” she said. “I’ve been able to enjoy the moment. I’ve been able to see lots of movies.”

Although there are plenty of fun activities available for the kids, Jocelyn said they also spend time studying. She said it helps her retain the information she learned during the previous school year.

“This program really helps you remember things,” said Jocelyn. “Like stuff I didn’t even learn in school, they taught me here.”

The Summer Meals Program is free to kids 18 and younger who live in the Feeding the Gulf Coast service area. To find out more information about the program and how to get involved, you can visit their website at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

