WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Summer meals program helps aid in the fight against child food insecurity

Feeding the Gulf Coast kicked off its Summer Meals Program with a celebration for kids and families Wednesday at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Feeding the Gulf Coast kicked off its Summer Meals Program with a celebration for kids and families Wednesday at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi.

The program began to address the child food insecurity crisis in South Mississippi. According to data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal, one in seven children in our community don’t know if they will be eating tonight. That’s approximately 18,750 children that are food insecure.

The CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast, Michael Ledger, said the program is a great way to reach these vulnerable children.

“Children and seniors are some of the vulnerable populations that we deal with,” said Ledger. “And being able to deploy a summer feedings program that worked in complement to our after school feeding program really was a great way to reach these kids. It’s such a good time in particular to reach those kids because the cafeterias are closed for them. And so many of those kids rely on that cafeteria as a steady source of nutrition.”

The day’s activities included water slides to beat the heat, fun games like the ring toss and tug of war, and, of course, a nutritious meal.

Some of the kids at Point Cadet said they’ve been part of the program for a while. Jocelyn has been involved for two years and said this program has given her a lot of opportunities.

“I think I’ve made lots of friends,” she said. “I’ve been able to enjoy the moment. I’ve been able to see lots of movies.”

Although there are plenty of fun activities available for the kids, Jocelyn said they also spend time studying. She said it helps her retain the information she learned during the previous school year.

“This program really helps you remember things,” said Jocelyn. “Like stuff I didn’t even learn in school, they taught me here.”

The Summer Meals Program is free to kids 18 and younger who live in the Feeding the Gulf Coast service area. To find out more information about the program and how to get involved, you can visit their website at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.

Latest News

FILE - Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives an agency...
Mississippi removes thousands of people from Medicaid as it examines post-pandemic eligibility
Lauren Martinez joins us live from outside Singing River Health System's mental health summit...
LIVE: SRHS holds mental health summit
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Adderall shortage continues around the state