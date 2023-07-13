Steve Hesser settling in as new Gulfport boys basketball coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -New Gulfport Boys basketball coach Steve Hesser is no stranger to winning.

With more than 700 wins, three high school state titles in Oklahoma and Missouri and an NCAA division II national championship with Drury University in Springfield Missouri, he hopes to keep the winning ways going with the Admirals.

“Obviously they have a rich tradition,” he said. “Coach Miller did a good job and coach Jenkins for many years. I want to continue those legacies of putting programs out on the floor and teams out on the floor that represent the school district in the right way, play together, and win some games.”

Hesser is also no stranger to the coast, he says he’s been coming down at least four times a year since 2013.

After retiring from Drury in 2021, he felt the itch to get back on the court.

“I miss being around young people, I miss being in the gym and teaching, and I miss the preparation and competition of games,” he said. “[The] Only thing I’ve done my whole life was coach basketball and without that I was kind of lost the last two years.”

With Gulfport’s year-round schedule Hesser says he’ll get a little more time than he’s used to to meet with the team and evaluate the roster, which he says as a new coach is a major plus.

“I think that’s an advantage for me in developing relationships and identifying strengths and weaknesses of the players,” he said.

The old coaching adage says it’s not about the X’s and O’s but the Jimmies and Joes and for any level Coach Hesser has been at, he says it’s what’s mattered the most.

“Basketball is basketball,” he said. “I went from a high school in Springfield to Drury and I had some people in our league say ‘Why would they hire a high school coach?’ and my answer was ‘Basketball is basketball’ It’s about having a plan and getting people to play hard and play together and if you have talent then you have a chance to be good.”

Hesser takes over the program from Owen Miler, who is now the head coach of the Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s basketball team.

