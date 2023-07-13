Moss Point residents protecting their property from severe weather

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Moss Point residents are working hard to protect their property from storms following the damage left behind after the EF-2 tornado in June.

Steele describes his home as The Blue Tarp Inn. Last month, the tornado caused major damage to his roof and garage ceiling.

“Some places still leaking in my house. It helps out but it still leaks in some places. Water is getting in,” said Willie Steele, a Moss Point resident.

The poly tarp covering Steele’s home is waterproof and designed to prevent any moisture from getting in, but he fears heavier rain and gusty winds will get through.

“It’s something that I won’t ever forget. I was here when it came through,” said Steele.

“Yesterday, I thought about a tornado because it turned real dark, it’s bad, it’s been raining every day since then. Every day we don’t get any kind of help or we’re not getting any kind of assistance try to recover, it’s building up mold and stuff in these houses,” said Steele.

Steele is calling for help to start the construction process and get his home in better shape.

“Trying to find contractors. Trying to get some contractors in. Dealing with the insurance company. That’s real stressful dealing with them. First of all, getting your mind set. It’s devastating, you know? If you haven’t been through it, it’s hard to explain,” said Steele.

Steele is taking the process day by day and cleaning up debris piece by piece.

“I have devastation myself. I can’t take myself away from completely going to do other people’s and leaving myself alone. I still have a lot of stuff to pick up. You don’t realize how much stuff you have until something like this happens,” said Steele.

