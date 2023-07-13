WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Moss Point residents protecting their property from severe weather

Several Moss Point residents are working hard to protect their property from storms following the damage left behind after the EF-2 tornado in June.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Moss Point residents are working hard to protect their property from storms following the damage left behind after the EF-2 tornado in June.

Steele describes his home as The Blue Tarp Inn. Last month, the tornado caused major damage to his roof and garage ceiling.

“Some places still leaking in my house. It helps out but it still leaks in some places. Water is getting in,” said Willie Steele, a Moss Point resident.

The poly tarp covering Steele’s home is waterproof and designed to prevent any moisture from getting in, but he fears heavier rain and gusty winds will get through.

“It’s something that I won’t ever forget. I was here when it came through,” said Steele.

“Yesterday, I thought about a tornado because it turned real dark, it’s bad, it’s been raining every day since then. Every day we don’t get any kind of help or we’re not getting any kind of assistance try to recover, it’s building up mold and stuff in these houses,” said Steele.

Steele is calling for help to start the construction process and get his home in better shape.

“Trying to find contractors. Trying to get some contractors in. Dealing with the insurance company. That’s real stressful dealing with them. First of all, getting your mind set. It’s devastating, you know? If you haven’t been through it, it’s hard to explain,” said Steele.

Steele is taking the process day by day and cleaning up debris piece by piece.

“I have devastation myself. I can’t take myself away from completely going to do other people’s and leaving myself alone. I still have a lot of stuff to pick up. You don’t realize how much stuff you have until something like this happens,” said Steele.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.

Latest News

Hot, humid, scattered heavy storms Thursday
State Auditor Shad White spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill testifying about Mississippi’s massive...
State auditor testifies before Congress about Mississippi welfare scandal
Feeding the Gulf Coast kicked off its Summer Meals Program with a celebration for kids and...
Summer meals program helps aid in the fight against child food insecurity
Janet Brown's home once served as a place of refuge for black children during the civil rights
Moss Point woman reflects on damaged home’s rich history in tornado aftermath