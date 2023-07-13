WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Gulfport Police searching for searching armed robbery suspect
Gulfport Police searching for armed robbery suspect
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval