WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Indiana volunteers team up with New Life Ministries to help Moss Point

The New Life Ministries team worked Thursday with a group out of Indiana to clear debris from...
The New Life Ministries team worked Thursday with a group out of Indiana to clear debris from some of the hardest hit areas of Moss Point.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you combine seven people with two Bobcat machines, chainsaws, and a lot of motivation? You get progress in what has been a very slow tornado cleanup in Moss Point.

Ken Wetzel and his New Life Ministries team worked Thursday with a group out of Indiana to clear debris from some of the hardest hit areas of Moss Point. We caught up with them at a house on Main Street, just across from M&M Bank. The area was ravaged by last month’s EF-2 tornado.

“It’s hard enough to suffer the losses that they’ve suffered with their homes. And I know that to the untrained eye it may look like we’re clearing lots of houses that will eventually be demoed,” said Wetzel. “The pressing need is for the deadline coming up for debris pick up. The only thing worse than losing your house is being assessed with a bill of a couple of grand to get the debris hauled off.”

On this day, Wetzel’s working with the International Disaster Emergency Service, or IDES. It’s a group out of the Indianapolis area.

“We called them up because we saw that a tornado had gone through the area, and we asked what they needed, and they said they still need help,” said Mason Lambert with IDES. “We threw together a team over the last four days and hoofed on over here. So, the goal is immediate needs, those are tarping roofs and clearing debris.”

While the Indiana-based group is on the coast, they’re staying with Wetzel at New Life Church in St. Martin.

“We’re here to help as many homeowners as possible,” Wetzel added.

If you would like to help rebuild the River City of Moss Point, the phone number for its Volunteer Center is (228) 990-4222.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Gulfport Police searching for searching armed robbery suspect
Gulfport Police searching for armed robbery suspect
State Auditor Shad White spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill testifying about Mississippi’s massive...
State auditor testifies before Congress about Mississippi welfare scandal

Latest News

Long Beach city leaders signed a contract making them the first city in Mississippi to have a...
Mississippi’s first “safe haven baby box” installed in Long Beach
Mississippi man sentenced for animal cruelty after neglecting nearly 20 dogs
GRAPHIC: Mississippi man sentenced for animal cruelty after neglecting nearly 20 dogs
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
Some USPS mailboxes are disappearing or unusable. Here’s why
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast