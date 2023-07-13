Indiana volunteers team up with New Life Ministries to help Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you combine seven people with two Bobcat machines, chainsaws, and a lot of motivation? You get progress in what has been a very slow tornado cleanup in Moss Point.

Ken Wetzel and his New Life Ministries team worked Thursday with a group out of Indiana to clear debris from some of the hardest hit areas of Moss Point. We caught up with them at a house on Main Street, just across from M&M Bank. The area was ravaged by last month’s EF-2 tornado.

“It’s hard enough to suffer the losses that they’ve suffered with their homes. And I know that to the untrained eye it may look like we’re clearing lots of houses that will eventually be demoed,” said Wetzel. “The pressing need is for the deadline coming up for debris pick up. The only thing worse than losing your house is being assessed with a bill of a couple of grand to get the debris hauled off.”

On this day, Wetzel’s working with the International Disaster Emergency Service, or IDES. It’s a group out of the Indianapolis area.

“We called them up because we saw that a tornado had gone through the area, and we asked what they needed, and they said they still need help,” said Mason Lambert with IDES. “We threw together a team over the last four days and hoofed on over here. So, the goal is immediate needs, those are tarping roofs and clearing debris.”

While the Indiana-based group is on the coast, they’re staying with Wetzel at New Life Church in St. Martin.

“We’re here to help as many homeowners as possible,” Wetzel added.

If you would like to help rebuild the River City of Moss Point, the phone number for its Volunteer Center is (228) 990-4222.

