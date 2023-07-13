‘I didn’t deserve that’: Black man shot in mouth by Rankin County deputy breaks silence about alleged abuse

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after shocking allegations of abuse and torture emerged against members of Rankin County law enforcement, the two Black men who made those claims are speaking publicly for the first time.

Michael Corey Jenkins, who has trouble speaking and eating because a Rankin County deputy shot him in the mouth, took questions from reporters for more than half an hour Thursday.

Jenkins said he gets nightmares often, even months later.

“Anytime I went to sleep, I’d have a dream where it would have something to do with a gun, somebody’s pulling a gun, somebody’s getting shot,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he even sleeps close to his family out of fear something will happen to him because he came forward with these allegations.

Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker maintain they were tortured, abused, and sexually assaulted over the course of more than two hours by five Rankin County deputies and one off-duty Richland officer.

3 On Your Side has identified three of those deputies through public records requests and court documents: Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, and Hunter Elward.

Richland’s police chief confirmed the name of their former officer, Joshua Hartfield, last week.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey has yet to identify the two remaining deputies but told reporters last month that no deputies associated with the incident remain with the department.

Bailey’s remarks came after Parker and Terrell filed a federal civil suit against the officers and sheriff, seeking $400 million in punitive damages.

Criminal charges have yet to be filed, however.

Parker hopes that happens soon.

“At least, you know, somebody’s held accountable. Somebody will understand and believe that not only criminals, you know, will get prosecuted, but also other officers that break the law,” Parker said.

The lead attorney for both men, Malik Shabazz, alluded to the possibility of criminal indictments for those involved during Thursday’s interview.

“Grand juries for criminal prosecution... I cannot confirm to you that they are in effect right now,” Shabazz said. “But I can tell you that actions from state and federal grand juries will be your next news items.”

Until that happens, Jenkins’ attorneys remain concerned for his safety.

They’ve made arrangements to keep him out of state until trial.

“We are aware of certain things that have come to our attention that have made us feel like the best course of action would be for Michael to be away from the immediate grasp of certain people,” local counsel Trent Walker said.

Shabazz told reporters that neither victim would be recounting what took place during those two hours of alleged abuse out of respect for the state and federal investigations still being conducted.

