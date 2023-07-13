WLOX Careers
Moss Point woman reflects on damaged home’s rich history in tornado aftermath

She believes the key to her having peace is showing gratitude in the midst of adversity.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Janet Brown is left picking up the pieces of her life and home in the aftermath of the EF-2 tornado that struck Moss Point.

Brown, 83, is the proud owner of the oldest home within the six-mile radius hit hardest by the storm.

As victims wait for financial relief, longtime resident Brown maintains a resilient spirit.

“I’ll be glad when the neighborhood starts coming together, and we can live like we always lived,” says Brown. “This is a very loving neighborhood. All the neighbors look out for each other.”

The 125-year-old property previously owned by her grandparents is known throughout the community as the Pink House. Her grandmother used to serve kids in the area candy at the back entrance of the home.

Brown says she takes pride in the rich history and legacy her family has passed down to her.

“I was born here in the front room,” she says. “I’ve been in and out like everyone else, but I’ve been here for 83 years. I’ve been here more than anywhere else.”

Her home once served as a boarding house, a place of refuge for black children during the civil rights movement, and perhaps for herself. In the 1940s, she survived one of the most catastrophic hurricanes on record, known as the September Storm.

“I was on the train, and I was coming from Chicago, and the next day the storm hit,” Brown said. “We were here in this house, and we had borders here with us, and they set up all night. It was a bad storm, but they weren’t naming them back then.”

Having experienced two natural disasters in the same home, she believes the key to her having peace is showing gratitude in the midst of adversity.

“I’ve always said this, Moss Point and Pascagoula, we’re an old family,” Brown said. “Everyone came in and tried to help us and help my family, I know and I’m very appreciative of it.”

