Work now underway as Biloxi rebuilds two Back Bay piers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two piers along Biloxi’s Back Bay are closed for major renovation work that’s being funded by the City of Biloxi.

The first project underway is the Forrest Avenue Pier. The $306,948 project includes the replacement of the decking, handrails, and pavilion. Crews with J.E. Borries, a firm that specializes in marine construction, begin that work last week.

“The Forrest Avenue Pier has not been renovated in over 20 years,” Port Manager Larry Sablich said. “The entire structure was not sound so it was necessary for us to restrict public access and bring in contractors who specialize in marine construction to take on a job of this magnitude.”

Work is expected to be finished by the end of the month. The boat launch will remain open during construction.

Once it’s finished, crews will move to the Porter Avenue North Pier for a very similar project. That work will cost $93,798 and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Until that time the public is asked to use the Old Ice Wharf pier, located on Bayview Avenue at Parker Street.

