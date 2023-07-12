Wednesday’s Forecast

Hot and humid today with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s and a heat index of 100 to about 110. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and tonight. We have a increased risk of flooding rain today and tonight. The latest information shows that the forecast is not looking as “less wet” for later this week as previously expected. So, plan on scattered thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday too.

