TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.

The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An already-congested route is moving even more slowly after a crash Wednesday morning.

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirms the crash happened around the 2 mile marker on I-10, in the area of the Pearl River Bridge construction that’s currently underway. The area where the crash happened is where traffic had been narrowed to one westbound lane.

UPDATE: Pearl River Bridge repairs progressing on I-10 at Mississippi/Louisiana state line

Robertson says the wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries. He confirmed a medical helicopter was about to land on scene just around noon.

Please avoid the area if possible. If you must drive through the area, use caution and remain aware of your surroundings, especially among roadwork.

