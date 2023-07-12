TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An already-congested route is moving even more slowly after a crash Wednesday morning.

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirms the crash happened around the 2 mile marker on I-10, in the area of the Pearl River Bridge construction that’s currently underway. The area where the crash happened is where traffic had been narrowed to one westbound lane.

Robertson says the wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries. He confirmed a medical helicopter was about to land on scene just around noon.

Please avoid the area if possible. If you must drive through the area, use caution and remain aware of your surroundings, especially among roadwork.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.