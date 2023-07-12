WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

Latest News

The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say
A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments