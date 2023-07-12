WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother

A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his brother’s life. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Brookley Cromer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A mother in South Carolina said her 6-year-old son is a hero after he saved his younger brother from drowning.

For the Whitlock family, a Fourth of July celebration ended in the emergency room. Savannah Whitlock said it could have been much worse if not for the actions of her son, Atticus.

Atticus was swimming in the pool at his grandparents’ house when his 2-year-old brother, Anson, slipped and fell into the water.

“I saw something on top of the water and I had my goggles on,” Atticus told WHNS. “I didn’t know what it was so I went under, and it was him, Anson.”

Atticus said he found his brother at the bottom of the pool and quickly pulled him up.

“Thankfully, God was watching out and gave Anson a superhero for a big brother,” his mother said.

Whitlock said she thought her younger son had left the pool deck.

“I was here. My dad was here. My husband was here, and he (Anson) just slipped,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock said she took her eyes off the water for a split second and didn’t see the 2-year-old fall into the pool.

“Nobody saw him fall in,” Whitlock said.

When she turned around, Whitlock said she saw Atticus resurfacing above the water with Anson in his arms.

“Atticus came up with him. I jumped in the pool and swam to meet them. I literally just hugged both of them and I told Atticus, ‘I am so proud of you,’” Whitlock said.

Anson was alert and breathing, but after Whitlock and Atticus got him out of the water, they said he became lethargic and passed out. The family then called 911.

“They checked him over. He was very pale. He was completely white. They went ahead and took him to Greenville Memorial and there was a whole trauma team waiting on him,” Whitlock said.

The doctors examined Anson and found no water in his lungs.

“Turns out he remembered to hold his breath and didn’t inhale any water,” Whitlock said.

Savannah said it’s a miracle Atticus knew how to save his brother from drowning.

“The ambulance driver and the fire department asked to speak with Atticus, and they took him aside and told him, ‘You saved your brother’s life. That was amazing that you did that,’” Whitlock said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day