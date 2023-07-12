WLOX Careers
Scattered showers and storms likely today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
It’s another day where we’re likely going to see showers and storms! We’ve already warmed up into the upper 80s and low 90s, and we’ll peak in the low to mid 90s today. Once more showers and storms develop, we’ll cool down temporarily. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flooding. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will also be possible.

A few showers and storms may continue tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will generally stay in the mid to upper 70s tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Thursday. Before we get more rain, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Once again, some of these storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Rain chances will be a bit lower by Friday and Saturday, but hit or miss storms will still be possible. It’s going to heat up, too! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could be as high as 110. Sunday will bring scattered showers and storms, and high temps will remain in the mid 90s.

