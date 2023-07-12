WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Moss Point school officials preparing for upcoming school year

Moss Point High School is looking to re-open their doors on July 17th as they are preparing for the upcoming school year after being hit by an EF 2 tornado.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The sound of construction fills the halls of Moss Point High School as teachers prepare for classes.

The school has been under construction for days after the tornado, which affected summer classes. “We finished our summer school on another campus,” said Boyd West. “That really wasn’t an issue for us here, we’ve really been taking care of the summer work and making sure that we had schedules ready.”

Boyd West is the principal of Moss Point High School and says the school turned its attention to making sure classrooms are usable for teachers and students.

“Classroom prep is the biggest concern for those teachers, and there were only a handful of classes that were impacted in a significant way,” said Principal West. “The goal is to get them ready by the 17th, but as long as we have an opportunity to prepare them for the 20th, when our students arrive, we’ll be in good shape.”

Principal West says they wanted to make sure students had a head start for the year when scheduling their classes.

“We’ve had students come in over the last several days talking to counselors arraigning classes. So, everything we normally do in the summer, we can still do it,” said Principal West. “We have to avoid certain parts of the building, but we’re still able to provide those services we do over the summer for our students to start the beginning of school.”

West also says the school is aware that some students are in recovery mode and will make sure they can accommodate them the best way they can to make sure they have a smooth school year.

“If we have to accommodate them in some way in terms of time, we want to do that and will evaluate them on a case-by-case basis,” said Principal West. “And if something gets hung up, we’re going to work through it, take care of our kids, and make sure we’re off to a great start.”

The school says they will have counselors on hand for any student who may need a mental health checkup.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Welton died by suicide in 2022.
Jackson County Lieutenant speaks out five months after daughter dies by suicide
Monday at noon, the last cars to ever drive over the two lane I-10 overpass at Menge Avenue did...
Back in 13 months! I-10 overpass now officially closed at Menge Ave.
Despite no word on disaster declaration, some residents are receiving FEMA letters saying they...
Moss Point residents receiving FEMA letters despite no disaster declaration being made
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

Latest News

Many people in Moss Point are depending on a federal disaster declaration to help them rebuild...
FEMA teams assess damage to public properties in Moss Point
The City of Biloxi is still awaiting approval for funding to repair and demolish portions of...
Fishers at Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park in Biloxi call for piers to be repaired
Beniot was 16-years-old when she pulled the trigger on herself in attempt to take her life
A 23-year-old woman shares story after overcoming suicide attempt
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30pm for almost all of George and Jackson...
WATCH: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of South Mississippi