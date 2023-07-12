Moss Point school officials preparing for upcoming school year

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The sound of construction fills the halls of Moss Point High School as teachers prepare for classes.

The school has been under construction for days after the tornado, which affected summer classes. “We finished our summer school on another campus,” said Boyd West. “That really wasn’t an issue for us here, we’ve really been taking care of the summer work and making sure that we had schedules ready.”

Boyd West is the principal of Moss Point High School and says the school turned its attention to making sure classrooms are usable for teachers and students.

“Classroom prep is the biggest concern for those teachers, and there were only a handful of classes that were impacted in a significant way,” said Principal West. “The goal is to get them ready by the 17th, but as long as we have an opportunity to prepare them for the 20th, when our students arrive, we’ll be in good shape.”

Principal West says they wanted to make sure students had a head start for the year when scheduling their classes.

“We’ve had students come in over the last several days talking to counselors arraigning classes. So, everything we normally do in the summer, we can still do it,” said Principal West. “We have to avoid certain parts of the building, but we’re still able to provide those services we do over the summer for our students to start the beginning of school.”

West also says the school is aware that some students are in recovery mode and will make sure they can accommodate them the best way they can to make sure they have a smooth school year.

“If we have to accommodate them in some way in terms of time, we want to do that and will evaluate them on a case-by-case basis,” said Principal West. “And if something gets hung up, we’re going to work through it, take care of our kids, and make sure we’re off to a great start.”

The school says they will have counselors on hand for any student who may need a mental health checkup.

