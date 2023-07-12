WLOX Careers
More than ten inches of rain in parts of South MS in mid-July

Saturated ground is increasing the risk of flooding
First Alert: elevated flooding rain risk for Wednesday as our ground becomes saturated.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Day after day of wet weather in our region. Heavy downpours have piled rainwater up. Some rain totals have topped 5 to 10 inches from last Saturday through Tuesday. And the highest amounts have mainly been in Jackson County.

The ground usually needs time to soak up the rainwater. But, our recent pattern is providing little to no break in the rain for that to happen. So, these daily downpours are saturating the soils. And this increases our risk for flooding since the ground is not able to easily soak up much more rainwater.

Take a look below at the rain totals for each day since Saturday as well as the accumulated totals of Saturday through Tuesday:

South MS rain totals from Saturday July 8 2023
South MS rain totals from Saturday July 8 2023(WLOX)
South MS rain totals from Sunday July 9 2023
South MS rain totals from Sunday July 9 2023(WLOX)
South MS rain totals from Monday July 10 2023
South MS rain totals from Monday July 10 2023(WLOX)
South MS rain totals from Tuesday July 11 2023
South MS rain totals from Tuesday July 11 2023(WLOX)
South MS multi-day rain totals starting Saturday July 8 2023 and ending 7AM Wednesday July 12...
South MS multi-day rain totals starting Saturday July 8 2023 and ending 7AM Wednesday July 12 2023.(WLOX)

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

