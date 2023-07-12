More than ten inches of rain in parts of South MS in mid-July
Saturated ground is increasing the risk of flooding
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Day after day of wet weather in our region. Heavy downpours have piled rainwater up. Some rain totals have topped 5 to 10 inches from last Saturday through Tuesday. And the highest amounts have mainly been in Jackson County.
The ground usually needs time to soak up the rainwater. But, our recent pattern is providing little to no break in the rain for that to happen. So, these daily downpours are saturating the soils. And this increases our risk for flooding since the ground is not able to easily soak up much more rainwater.
Take a look below at the rain totals for each day since Saturday as well as the accumulated totals of Saturday through Tuesday:
