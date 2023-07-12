WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Immunization fair helps get kids prepared for a new school year

The immunization fair will also take place this Friday at Lopez School in Biloxi from 9am-3pm.
The immunization fair will also take place this Friday at Lopez School in Biloxi from 9am-3pm.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Children are preparing for school by taking part in the 8th annual Immunization Fair hosted by Biloxi Excel By 5 and Coastal Family Health.

Jaylen Tucker’s headed into 7th grade, but first, he had to survive getting his shots at the 8th Annual Immunization Fair.

“If you’re ever getting a shot, make sure not to get scared, and it’s ok,” Tucker said.

“I’ve gotten lots of phone calls from parents who have just moved here,” said Susan Hunt, Excel By 5 coordinator. “They need their immunization, which is a compliance form 121, and they need all that. We’re real happy we can do this.”

It’s for students going into kindergarten who need their immunizations, or for kids going into Mississippi schools for the first time and those 7th graders who need the TDAP, or tetanus shot.

“It’s really important that when you go to registration, you have everything you need to avoid multiple trips, so that’s why we’re here. When you need those vaccines, you can come get them quite easily,” said Dr. Wendy Williams with Coastal Family Health.

The immunization fair will also take place this Friday at Lopez Elementary School in Biloxi from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
On Tuesday Jack celebrates his 98th birthday. Later in the week, he’ll be back out on Ship...
Coast Life: 98-year-old WWII & Korean War veteran continues giving tours of Fort on Ship Island
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
A Sweet 16 birthday party ended in gunfire Saturday night in the parking lot of the Gautier...
Sweet 16 birthday party ends in gunfire; one person hurt
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack

Latest News

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 players with Mississippi ties drafted in 2023 MLB Draft
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
South MS multi-day rain totals starting Saturday July 8 2023 and ending 7AM Wednesday July 12...
More than ten inches of rain in parts of South MS in mid-July