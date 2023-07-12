Immunization fair helps get kids prepared for a new school year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Children are preparing for school by taking part in the 8th annual Immunization Fair hosted by Biloxi Excel By 5 and Coastal Family Health.

Jaylen Tucker’s headed into 7th grade, but first, he had to survive getting his shots at the 8th Annual Immunization Fair.

“If you’re ever getting a shot, make sure not to get scared, and it’s ok,” Tucker said.

The 8th Annual Immunization Fair is happening today and Friday at the Lopez School in Biloxi. It’s 9am-3:30pm today and from 9 AM to 3 PM on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5vxquhymSr — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 12, 2023

“I’ve gotten lots of phone calls from parents who have just moved here,” said Susan Hunt, Excel By 5 coordinator. “They need their immunization, which is a compliance form 121, and they need all that. We’re real happy we can do this.”

It’s for students going into kindergarten who need their immunizations, or for kids going into Mississippi schools for the first time and those 7th graders who need the TDAP, or tetanus shot.

“It’s really important that when you go to registration, you have everything you need to avoid multiple trips, so that’s why we’re here. When you need those vaccines, you can come get them quite easily,” said Dr. Wendy Williams with Coastal Family Health.

The immunization fair will also take place this Friday at Lopez Elementary School in Biloxi from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

