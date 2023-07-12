Gulfport Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are asking for your help tracking down Michael Shun Schaffran, who’s accused of armed robbery at the Gulfport Premium Outlets.

Gulfport Police say the crime took place at the outlet mall on Tuesday around 6:18 p.m.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his body.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. (Gulfport Police Department)

